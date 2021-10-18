FARIBAULT / NFLD — Viola Koktavy, age 90 of Faribault, formerly of Northfield, passed away at home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday morning, October 18, 2021.
Viola Alfreda Jessen Koktavy was born March 16, 1931, on the family farm in Webster Township, Rice County, Minnesota. She was raised on the family farm at Hazelwood, and attended country school. Following her education, she worked on the family farm. On July 12, 1949, Viola married Ludwig Raphael Koktavy at Annunciation Catholic Church. After marriage they rented a farm in Greenvale Township. In 1962, they purchased a neighboring farm and there she remained until moving to Faribault in 2016. In the 1960's Viola worked at Otting Meat Market in Elko, Frederick Willys in Farmington and Sheldahl in Northfield. Around 1970, she began working as a cook for Long Fellow School, then Sibley School and finally Lakeville High School, retiring in 1996. For over 25 years Viola sold Kolacky at the Elko Traders Marker - a job she not only loved, but one that lead to many lasting friendships.
Viola was an active member of Annunciation Catholic. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and donated many of the quilts she made to various missions. She enjoyed gardening, raising poultry and time with her family. She was kind hearted, nurturing, generous, giving, caring and always put others first. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth (Lyle) Krogh of Faribault, Ludwig Jr. "Butch" of rural Northfield, Theresa (Fran) Reuvers of Faribault; 8 grandchildren, Jamie (Gregg) Reuvers, Kelly Koktavy, Roxanne Johnson, Jessica (Chad) Grisim, Chris (Jessica) Reuvers, Dominic (Tiffany) Reuvers, Robert (Grace) Reuvers, Angela Reuvers; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Rita Greible of Northfield, Ruby Alexon of Richfield; her brother, Russell "Bud" Jessen of St. Louis Park; her sister-in-law, Joyce Koktavy of Faribault; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, their daughter Christina, her sisters Jackie Young and Helen Krause, and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Hazelwood. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:00AM. Interment will be in Annunciation Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris, Dominic, Robert, Gregg and Beau Reuvers, and Blake Kloos.
Viola's family wishes to acknowledge and thank her farm neighbors who have looked out for her over the years, her friends and the staff at Faribault Senior Living who made her feel like family, and Northfield hospice for their extraordinary care. Memorials are preferred to Northfield Hospice.