Marion Tupa Christophersen

NORTHFIELD — Marion Catherine Christophersen, age 78, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from her home in Longville, Minnesota. She was born in Faribault, Minnesota, on November 24, 1941, the daughter of Emma (Valek) and George Tupa.
Marion grew up and attended school in Northfield with her siblings. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1959 and went on to a career at Sheldahl for many years in several different departments. Marion met the love of her life, Gary Christophersen, and they were married in the Church of the Annunciation in Hazelwood, Minnesota, on July 7, 1962. They welcomed two boys to their family, Dan and Tom. Marion was a wonderful woman who had a zest for life and a love of the outdoors. She and Gary often took the boys up north for weekend camping trips and adventures on their motorcycles. She became quite the campfire cook and fisherwoman. In the 80's they bought a cabin on the shore of Leech Lake and spent many weekends there in the years to come. Marion's love of the Lord led her to become a member at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Northfield and later to St. Edward's Catholic Church in Longville when they moved to their new lake home, that replaced their cabin, in 2005. She was part of the ladies groups, book clubs and prayer groups; and cherished the work she did there. It only took about 10 minutes of being around Marion for you to become part of her family. Which might explain why their many wonderful friends and neighbors quickly became their "Leech Lake Family". Marion was a lot of fun to be around and will be remembered for her happiness and giggles. We are going to miss her.
Family that Marion is reunited with are her parents, Emma and George; in-laws, Doris and Carl Christophersen; several of her Lake Family; and other relatives. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 57 years, Gary; her sons, Dan (Jan) of Northfield and Tom (Connie) of Lakeville; sister, Elsie (Don) Ahrens of Faribault; brother, Richard (LaVerne) Tupa of Morristown; grandchildren, Adam (Jami), Katie, Josh (Hannah) and Megan (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Anea, Cale and Drew; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Visitation will being at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield, at a later date.