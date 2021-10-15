NORTHFIELD — Steve Smith, who was a lifetime servant of Jesus Christ, went to be with his Lord Sunday evening October 10, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at age 77.
Kenneth Stephen Smith was born November 15, 1943, in Ticonderoga, New York, to Harmon and Edna (Kennedy) Smith. Following graduation from Ticonderoga High School, Steve moved to Washington, DC. Along with working for the FBI, he attended George Washington University to study criminology, law and psychology. He went on to study Art & Design at Corcoran School of Art, Layton School of Art & Design and Vision Christian University. Steve's passion was ministry, and he served in many Christian churches and para-church organizations during his adult life including the Impact Center and Hope of Glory Ministries, Metro Christian Fellowship, and Igniting Lives For Christ International. He also had a strong desire for missions outside the United States and helped lead numerous trips abroad including Africa. Steve loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing, teaching and writing about God's Word. He amassed hundreds of studies on various Biblical themes and penned many teachings to bless the body of Christ. His favorite topic of conversation was the Father's heart for all of us.
On October 10, 1998, Steve married Sallee St. Clair at Antioch Christian Center in Eden Prairie. They made their home in the Twin Cities area until moving to Northfield in 2012. Steve called Sallee his "forever soul mate," although they found each other later in their adult life. They enjoyed finding great places to eat, being outside in God's creation, and taking weekend drives to look at the scenic countryside. His heart always longed to spend more time in his childhood hometown of Ticonderoga, NY and the Adirondack Mountains, which he believed to be the most beautiful place in the U.S.
He also adored his eight grandchildren. He was a fun Papa, who was always up for a new hairdo or playing a silly game. He attended games, concerts, graduations and other important events in their lives.
Survivors include his wife, Sallee; his son, Adam (Lauree) Smith of Apple Valley; his daughters, Jessica Reis of Hammond, WI, Juliette (Paul) Reiland of Northfield; his grandchildren, Conall Smith, Dominic Schultz, Hailee Raska, Rachel, Joseph, Thomas, Elizabeth and Rebecca Reiland; his spiritual sister, Marti McMahan; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Vernon and his sister Margie.
Funeral services will be 10:30AM, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Life 21 Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 9:00AM. A reception will follow. Interment will be in Valley Grove Cemetery, rural Nerstrand.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Cards may be sent to Juliette Reiland, 308 Nevada St., Nfld 55057