Elizabeth Betty Lace

NORTHFIELD — Elizabeth "Betty" Pond Fahey Lace, 77, of Northfield, passed away with her husband by her side on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in her home.
Elizabeth Ann Pond was born on September 7, 1943 in Farmington to Marcus and Maria Pond. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Northfield High School in 1961. She worked for G.T. Schjeldahl in Northfield, Reinders Brothers in Wauwatosa, WI, Lake Shore Inc. in Iron Mountain, MI, KGP in Faribault, and Castle Rock Bank. All of her jobs involved varying degrees of secretarial and office work until retiring in 2005.
Richard Lace and Betty were married on December 11, 1998 and they moved to their house in rural Northfield. She enjoyed puzzles and time with her family. She was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed.
Betty is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Mark (Rebecca) Fahey of New Lenox, IL; daughter-in-law, Julie Fahey of Racine, WI; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert (Bridget) Pond of Lakeville and Donald (Linda) Pond of Carlton, OR. She was preceded in death be her parents; and son, Paul Fahey.
Thank you to Northfield EMS, Northfield Hospital, Northfield Hospice, and Northfield Home Healthcare.
No services will be held for Betty. Interment will be in Greenvale Cemetery, Castle Rock.
Memorials preferred to the Save the Northfield Depot, PO Box 486, Northfield, MN 55057 or the donor's choice.