NORTHFIELD — Mary Cay Longley of Northfield, MN, died May 3, 2021, after a courageous struggle against cancer. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, July 24, First United Church of Christ in Northfield. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Mary Cay was born in Minneapolis on November 30, 1944. She was the second of six children born to John Thomas and Gladys Longley. Intelligent and an avid reader, who was especially fond of mysteries, Mary Cay was curious about the world around her from early childhood. She graduated from St. Margaret's Academy and attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities before transferring to the U's St. Cloud campus. There she completed a double major in psychology and sociology and earned a B.A.
After graduation Mary Cay wanted to see the world outside Minnesota. Using Arthur Frommer's Europe on Five Dollars a Day as their guide, she and her sister Kathy wandered around Europe during the summer of 1969. Upon returning Mary Cay lived in Manhattan and New Orleans before deciding to settle in Minnesota. She never lost her love of travel though and returned to Europe several times in addition to visiting Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and Central America. Costa Rica was a particular favorite of hers. She took two trips there and visited both its Atlantic and Pacific coasts.
Mary Cay had a 40-year career in social work. She cared greatly about her work with the addicted, homeless, and elderly. She was an active member of The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and served as an official in her local chapter.
Mary Cay stayed close to her extended family throughout her life. For a number of years, she participated in annual 4th of July reunions with her cousins. She liked camping and the outdoors, was a cub scout den leader, and took a trip "Up North" whenever she could. Mary Cay also appreciated the domestic arts. She was an excellent cook and set a beautiful table. She enjoyed needlework and along with a friend founded the Northfield Quilters, a club that thrives still today. She is remembered by many as an outgoing person who enjoyed other people's company, a devoted mother, a loyal and generous friend, a lively and opinionated conversationalist, a staunch member of the DFL party, a feminist, and an avid environmentalist.
Mary Cay is preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean, and nephews Greg and Brian Longley and is survived by her beloved children, Gareth and Julia, son-in-law Joe Mason, sisters Sue and Kathy, brothers John and Alfred Longley, Al's wife Kathy Marie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary Cay wishes to thank her brother Al and Kathy Marie for the support they gave her over the years and to let her great nephews and nieces know how much she loved and cared about them. Memorials may be sent to the First United Church of Christ (UCC) or a non-profit, environmental organization of the donor's choice. biermanfuneralhome.com.