NORTHFIELD — Raymond J. Jaeckels, age 78, of Northfield, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Raymond was born January 5, 1943, in Duelm, MN, the son of Henry and Hilda (Wegman) Jaeckels. At the age of 15, he moved south to Bloomington, Minnesota and this was the beginning of a 60-year career in the water well drilling business. He was united in marriage to Grace Stauffeneker on March 10, 1962. They made their home outside of Northfield where they raised their four children.
Raymond worked at Dependable Well for 20 years in Bloomington and Hartmann Well Drilling in New Prague for 25 years. In 2005, he and his youngest son, Todd, partnered together to create Jaeckels Well Drilling. After retiring in 2010, he continued to be the "advisor" by phone and made occasional trips to the job sites. Raymond had extreme pride watching his son become successful in the well drilling business.
Raymond was a man that did not seek praise, however, he would do whatever it took to get the job done, no matter what. He could be callous and gritty, but had a gentle and soft side. He had a work ethic second to none which he instilled in his children.
A dear friend, Jerry Bolton, shared the following: He is gone, the people on Jamaica Ave mourn his passing. Raymond Jaeckels. He was not always feeling the best, but he made his way to Jerry's shop to visit his buddies often. Ray was a self-made man, always a workaholic. A guy with massive hands and a big heart. He was the "go-to guy" in our neighborhood and can still hear the guys often say, "Let's call Ray and see what he thinks." He did not have a lot of hobbies, but loved wheeling and dealing, buying and selling. He attended many auctions and in recent years, started learning about Craig's List. With his big fingers, it must have been difficult keying so Jerry would get a call from Ray asking for help to look at something on the internet. Jerry loved him so. May the Jaeckels' family know the peace that passeth all understanding. He is safe in His arms.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Grace of Northfield; a daughter Michelle Jaeckels of Lonsdale; three sons Kelly Jaeckels and his significant other Janine of Northfield, Kalvin Jaeckels and his significant other Michelle of Duluth, Todd (Shawn) Jaeckels of New Prague; nine grandchildren Joe (Stacy) Dornfeld, Melissa Dornfeld, Tristan, Cody, Matthew (Katie), Samuel (Nellie), Taylor, Logan and Tiegan Jaeckels; five great grandchildren, Ellie and Wyatt Jaeckels and Jackson, Evelyn, and Ella Dornfeld; his siblings Gladys Gillitzer, Leona Barber, Eunice Tadych, Lois (Dave) Neston, Sharon Fearon, Therese Hutchinson, and Gerald (Diane) Jaeckels, sister-in-law Darlene Jaeckels and a brother-in-law James Hera. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Leonard, Grace Hall, Bernice McKenzie, Elaine Hera and two siblings at infancy Michael and Mary.
A private graveside service will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church Cemetery in Hazelwood. Public visitation will be held at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Respecting COVID 19 restrictions, masks are required.
Our family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and excellent care our dad received over the past ten years from Dr. Greg Randall and the staff at Lonsdale Clinic and Dr. Seper and the Northfield Hospital staff. Their kindness and support shown to our father will never be forgotten.