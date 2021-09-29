NORTHFIELD — Beverly Nestingen-Lundeen, age 90, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital.
Beverly Nestingen-Lundeen was born May 20, 1931, in Minneapolis to Hjalmer and Edith (Herberg) Jacobsen. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in North Minneapolis and graduated from North High School in 1949. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College - graduating in 1953 with a degree in Music and English.
In the fall of 1952, Beverly married Arthur Dale. After she finished college and he finished the seminary, they served parishes in Grygla, Virginia, and Minneapolis. They later divorced. In 1973, Beverly married Rev. J.A. Nestingen. She received a Special Education degree from St. Cloud State in 1981 and taught in the Mound School District for 20 years. She attended Luther Seminary and was ordained in 1990, serving as a full-time pastor in Darwin for two years. She also did chaplaincy work and served at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Ramsay. In 1997, J.A. passed away, and in 1998 Beverly married Donovan Lundeen. After marriage, they lived in Brooklyn Park and Sun City, AZ, until moving to Northfield in the fall of 2007. Donovan passed away in 2008.
Survivors include her children, Carol Sue (Rev. John) Andreason of Moorhead, Sarie (Jim) Bohmbach of Red Wing, John (Deb) Dale of Minnetonka, Tom (Renae) Dale of Oakdale; 16 grandchildren; 16 step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands J.A. and Donovan, her daughters Sonia and Veronica Dale; her brothers Mel (Helen) Jacobsen and Doug (Pat) Jacobsen; and her parents.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at 2:00PM, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior and a reception will follow. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials are preferred to the Northfield Retirement Community.