...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter
storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect
through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
NORTHFIELD, MN — Catarina Martinez, age 69 of Northfield and formerly Blue Earth passed away Friday February 18, 2022, at the Northfield Hospital. A memorial service will be held Wednesday February 23, at 11 am. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Blue Earth with Fr. Andrew Beerman officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Catarina was born March 14, 1952, to Guillermo and Ysabel (Cervantes) Olivo in San Marcos, TX. She was one of ten children. When she was young, the family moved to Minnesota, she went to Catholic school until the 5th grade and then transitioned to public in Elmore where she would meet the man of her dreams, Nieves Martinez. They would often cruise around Elmore in his '54 Ford while listening to CCR and getting to know each other. When the time came, Nieves was so shy and nervous that he asked his dad to come with him to Catarina's house to ask her mother for her hand in marriage. It all worked out and they were married January 30, 1971, at his parents' house in Guckeen. They were blessed with one daughter, Michele. In their younger years they did a lot of moving around the southern Minnesota and northern Iowa area. Catarina worked a couple years at Telex in Blue Earth before having to leave due to injury. She then stayed home and took care of her family.
She was a very caring, outgoing and compassionate person with a strong Catholic faith. She always had a big smile on her face and was an amazing cook. She also enjoyed going to garage sales all over the area, shopping, especially for jewelry and going on walks and going out with Neivis wherever the road took them. She was so proud of all of her brothers & sisters but had a special place in her heart for her only grandchild, Sierra. They would often go shopping together and she would brag to anyone that would listen about how proud she was of her and her accomplishments.
Left to cherish such wonderful memories are her husband Nieves of Northfield, daughter Michele (Brian) Fuchs of Faribault and her granddaughter Sierra Fuchs. Siblings; David (Josephine "Fina") Olivo, Willie (Crystal) Olivo, Gloria (Scott) Steele and M. Vicki Olivo (Ken "Mike" Erickson), sister-in-law Liz Olivo as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Carmel (George) Jahnke, Rosa Gonzales, Jose (Carrie) Olivo, Mary (Richard) Gonzales and Polo Olivo.
To plant a tree in memory of Catarina Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.