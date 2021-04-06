NORTHFIELD — Scott Owen King (56) of Northfield, MN passed away April 2, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Lisa King, daughter Lida King, father Robert King (Cheryl), sister Sheri Meester (Marlo), and brother Mark King (Ann). Scott was a naturalist and an enthusiastic student of many things including poetry, publishing, translating, insects, bugging, nature writing, volleyball, math, science, tai chi and more. In addition to being a fantastic learner, he was a teacher and a friend to many.
Come and celebrate his life at Odd Fellows Park 1011 Forest Avenue Northfield, MN 55057 on Saturday, April 10 between 1-3 p.m. Please direct donations in Scott's memory to the Minnesota Dragonfly Society or the Cowling Arboretum at Carleton.