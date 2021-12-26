Margaret Novotny Henry

NORTHFIELD — Margaret Henry, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Very soon after she was surrounded by her family and so much love as they processed the unimaginable.
Margaret Theresa Novotny Henry was born October 3, 1952, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Benjamin and Margaret (Smisek) Novotny. She was raised on the family farm, attended St. Wenceslaus Parochial School and graduated from New Prague High School in 1970. She attended Mankato State College and worked for several years at the MN State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault.
On October 7, 1978, Margy married Andrew Scott Henry at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Northfield. Margy worked at the Northfield Hospital and continued her education at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. In 1986, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Occupation Therapy. Margy worked for several years in occupation therapy and cardiac rehabilitation at the Center for Sports Medicine & Rehab in Northfield, Fairview Ridges and Fairview Southdale Hospitals. She loved and cared for her patients so much. For the last 12 years, she worked as a medical case manager for the Hartford Insurance Company where she supported patients and providers from all over the country.
Margy was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church. She enjoyed scrap booking with her scrapbook club, biking, cooking, baking, music, hunting with Scott, following her grandchildren playing soccer, volleyball, music and all the things wonderful grandmas do. She loved spending time at their lake home on Eagles Nest Lake near Ely and visiting Sanibel Island every spring in Florida. She was a strong, hardworking, loving, fun, outgoing and independent woman. Her daughters were her pride and joy and she instilled in them qualities of strength, work ethic and love. Scott was the love of her life and she absolutely adored him. She was always chatting and talking with everyone around her often bringing laughter with her where she went. She loved any reason to gather and celebrate. She loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Scott; her daughters, Stephanie (Jay Soli) of Bloomington, Meggie (Chris Wiltinger) of Minneapolis; 6 grandchildren, Ruthie, Samson, Jaedon, Katelyn, Evie and Louie; her sister, Rose (Terry) Schmitz of Savage; her brother-in-law, Spencer Ritzen of Corcoran; her sisters-in-law, Karen (David) Steenson of Richfield, Sina Henry of Northfield, Naomi Frantzen of Topeka, KS; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Pamela Ritzen, brother-in-law Chuck Henry and her parents..
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville - use Door #5. Visitation will be 4:00PM - 7:00PM, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home at church on Thursday beginning at 10AM.