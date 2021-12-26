Margaret Novotny Henry

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... .A potent winter system will move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin tonight and into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 6 to 10 inches likely. The heaviest snow rates are expected this evening. A trained spotter east of Fort Ripley reported 3.5 inches of snow fell in one hour between 8 and 9 PM. Elsewhere, 1 to 2 inch per hour rates are possible at times. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south, snowfall amounts are expected in the 2 to 4 inch range. The snow will mix with or change to freezing drizzle across most of the area late tonight. Ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch can be expected. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&