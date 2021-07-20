LAKEVILLE — Kay G. Hochschild, age 77, of Lakeville, Minnesota passed away peacefully on July 14, 2021. She was born on Oct. 13, 1943 to Frederick and Dolores Radtke. Kay was preceded in death by her husband William Hochschild, her parents and two brothers. She is survived by five brothers, three sisters, her daughters Cheryl (Marty) Stearns and Anita (Kurt) MacKay, grandchildren, Sarah Morrow, Jared Stearns, Joseph Weed, Brianna (Jerrad) Gideon, Cassandra (Preston) Larabee, six great-grandchildren and other dear relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Kay will be held at 11 a.m. on July 26 in the chapel at Hosanna Church, Lakeville with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a luncheon to follow.

