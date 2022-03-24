Charles Chuck Blesener

ST. MICHAEL — In Loving Memory, Charles Blesener was peacefully called Home the morning of March 22, 2022 after a brief bout with cancer. He was born in Northfield, Minnesota on November 11, 1935. He began working for Northwestern Bell shortly after high school and worked there for 42 years until his retirement. He married Carol Hanchett in 1956. To this union were born two sons, Rod and Steve. They divorced in 1984. He was remarried to Carol Jean (Wickey-Dammen) in 1987. After retirement he relocated from Eden Prairie to St. Michael with his wife Carol, where they quickly became fixtures in the local community and Catholic Church. Together, they enjoyed serving their neighborhood and church communities, as well as the National Red Cross. Later they started a community garden at the church with Sunday produce sales providing donations to the local food shelf.
Survived by his brothers, Joe (Charlette) of St. Paul, and Jerry of Northfield; sister-in-law, Grace of St. Paul; sons, Rod (Janelle), and Steve (Diane); grandson, Nate (Katie) and great-grandsons, Charlie and Zach; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brian) and great-grandchildren, Braydon and Olivia; and grandson, Jeff (Megan); step-son Ken (Karen) and their daughter, Grace; step-daughter, Lorie and her children, Megan and Madelyn and her grandchildren, Major and Maverick. Preceded in death by wives, Carol Blesener and Carol Blesener; siblings, William and Betty; and Parents Arthur and Mary Blesener.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St. Michael with Father Joe Zabinski as Celebrant. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Michael Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.