NORTHFIELD — Alice Dale, age 86, passed away Thursday evening, March 11, 2021 in Northfield.
Visitation will be 1:00PM - 2:30PM, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. A private memorial service at Bethel Lutheran Church will follow. Interment will be in Kenyon Cemetery. Masks are required and you will be assisted with social distancing.
Memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church and the American Cancer Society.
