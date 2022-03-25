ST. PAUL — Beth Headley Kendall passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2022, in St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her Mom and Pop, Gertrude and Cleon Headley; beloved brothers Dick Headley and Dave Headley; and her cherished soulmate and husband Robert Kendall. Beth is survived by her five daughters Meggan McQuillan (Kevin), Leila McGrath (Jeff Hahn), Mary Veres, Amy McGrath (Masood Bhatti) and Melissa McGrath (Daniel Lanpher); step-sons Earl Kendall and Jim Kendall; former husband Barry McGrath; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Born on Dec. 4, 1932, Beth lived a long, rich life. She was guided by her vibrant intellect and natural curiosity, both of which fueled her imagination and creative spirit. She was an accomplished painter, musician and writer. No disciplines were unworthy in her exploration and research, and she actively pursued projects in scientific as well as cultural subjects. “Why not?” were Beth’s words to live by, and as such she was an exuberant life-long learner.
Beth’s curiosity also included travel around the world with her husband Robert. She savored the journeys as much as the destinations and immersed herself in many unique cultures along the way. Yet her favorite memories were the new friendships made with strangers she met during travel. Her address book reveals an international network of contacts from around the globe.
More than anything else, Beth loved communicating with people! Whether by spoken or written word, she enjoyed meandering conversations in which theories and ideas were discussed. She loved getting to know people and she welcomed those around her with encouraging words. This includes Beth’s incredible caregivers at New Perspective–Mulu, Maleka and Racinda, and especially her “sixth daughter” Kristina.
Beth’s family extends a warm thank-you to Cathy, Christy, Valentina, Ruth, Jacob and everyone else at Our Lady of Peace Hospice who buoyed Beth’s life toward the end. We daughters are all very grateful for their loving care of Mom.
Beth will be missed, and we are lucky to have had her in our lives. A celebration of her life is being planned for August, with details to be announced at a later date.
