Peggy R. (Lace) Runge

NORTHFIELD — Peggy Rose (Lace) Runge, 65, of Northfield, passed away peacefully in her home on September 13th, 2021.
Peggy Rose Lace was born on October 26th, 1955, in Northfield, MN, to Richard Q. and Elda (Guildner) Lace. She grew up on a Century Farm near Castle Rock. Peggy graduated from Northfield High School in 1974. While a senior in high school she began working at the Castle Rock Bank where she stayed until semi-retiring in 2021 as Chief Operations Officer/Assistant Cashier.
Peggy began square dancing where she met Kenneth Runge. They were married on June 25th, 1988, at Castle Rock United Methodist Church. Peggy and Ken enjoyed traveling in the United States, the Isle of Man, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, taking countless photographs along the way.
Peggy was a lifelong member of Castle Rock United Methodist Church where she was a treasurer and was active in the building fund, fund raising, and taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a treasurer and long-time board member of Greenvale Cemetery and was active with ROCKs (Religious Organization for Community Kids) youth group for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Lace; niece Laura Lace; nephew Andrew Lace; four stepdaughters, Keri Piepho, Kambria (Hugh) Morris, Kendie (Michael) Stroede, and Katrina (Kirk) Weisinger; nine grandchildren, Stephani (Keith) Peters, Sky Headline (Jacob Crowson), Brittani Piepho, Ashley (Ken) Behr, Madeline Piepho, Michael Stroede, Kailey Lace, Addison Schmidt, Taylar Lace, Mikenna Stroede, Kyla Weisinger, and Kolton Weisinger; and five great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Runge; parents Richard and Elda Lace; sister, Patsy; brother, Larry; and sister-in-law Betty.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to United Methodist Church of Castle Rock, Greenvale Cemetery, or the donor's choice.
A visitation for Peggy will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Castle Rock United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Greenvale Cemetery, Castle Rock.