NORTHFIELD, MN — Wayne R. Schlegel, age 63 of Northfield, formerly of Le Sueur, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Memorial services will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m. that morning. Burial will follow the service at Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Lunch after burial, United Methodist Church Social Hall. Condolences and cards can be sent to Patricia Schlegel, 33870 U.S. Highway 169, Le Sueur, MN 56058.
Wayne was born on September 19, 1958 to Erwin and Ruth (Day) Schlegel in St. Peter, MN. He grew up in Le Sueur and graduated from Le Sueur High School. He worked for many years at Midland Tire in Le Sueur and married Kathie Lindenbaum on August 16, 1986 at Sharon Park near Le Sueur, MN. The couple lived in Le Sueur a few years and later moved to Northfield, MN. Wayne was in the tire delivery business for many years and later delivered for the Minneapolis Tribune in the Northfield area. Kathie passed away in September of 2015. Wayne always enjoyed visiting with friends. Wayne also enjoyed softball and bowling years ago and was a past member of the Le Sueur JayCees. Memorials are preferred.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Schlegel of Le Sueur, MN and other cousins, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathie; brother, Wesley and parents.
