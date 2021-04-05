NORTHFIELD — Anne Marie Hong, 71, of Northfield passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 from complications related to pneumonia at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Anne Marie was born Anne Marie Splichal at Northfield Hospital to parents Marcella and Edward Splichal. She attended Northfield schools, and worked at the Carleton College Development Office and the St. Olaf College Bookstore while raising her two children, Zachary and Blythe.
Her love of nature led her to become a Master Gardner and a Master Naturalist, and she was happiest working in her gardens and designing landscaping at her home on Heath Creek. Her love of books was displayed in a bookstore she designed and operated in Tacoma, WA. Anne Marie was also able to travel, living for a number of years in The Bahamas and in Mexico, where she delighted in entertaining family and friends. The cabin life of the Northwoods of Lake Superior also brought her joy.
Anne Marie thoroughly enjoyed her children, her four grandchildren, and a wonderful, blended family of Splichals, Pritchards, Hongs, Kubiaks, Holdens, and Wilders.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore Hong; children, Zachary Holden, and Blythe Holden, their partners Jeanine and Douglas; grandchildren Greer, Siri, Axel. and Howie; sister, Dawn Splichal and Robert Kubiak, sister and brothers through marriage, Kari, Mark, and Erik Pritchard; and their children, Elizabeth, Caroline, Brendan, Maren, and Ingrid; numerous cousins, and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials preferred to Northfield Humane Society, Doctors Without Borders, and Southern Poverty Law Center.