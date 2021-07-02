FARIBAULT — Hello, Jon Freeman here. Since this is my obituary, you have already figured out that I didn't make it. I knew this would happen. I was born 9/24/42 to Sid and Lyd Freeman in Northfield, with a silver spoon in my mouth. I made it all the way to Faribault where I lost it somewhere. For those who didn't know me, I was the guy with the gray hair running through your neighborhood while training for over 100 marathons. I taught at Shattuck for 42 years, 37 of which were very happy and fulfilling :-) Physics was the class I most enjoyed teaching along with coaching track and cross-country. Did I mention I was a runner?
Family, running, and beer - or is that out of order? Regardless, 3 of my favorite things. I am survived by the love of my life, my most wonderful, caring and beautiful wife, Phyllis - someone please tell her I said that. We have 3 kids Chris, Ben, and Liz who didn't turn out half bad if I don't say so myself, plus their loving spouses, Shannon, Katie, and Randy. They gave me 7 sweet grandkids who gave me such great joy. They call them grand because you get to give them back to their parents at the end of the day. Don't forget my little sister, Debbie, she's known me all her life, and we're not just siblings but also great friends.
Going to really miss all of my family, friends, running buddies, students, faculty and - you get the idea. Don't cry for me but go out for a long run and contemplate the mysteries of the universe. When you get home, crack a beer and raise a toast to a life well lived. That's what I would do.
Jonathan "Jon" Freeman, age 78, of Faribault, MN passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at The Emeralds at Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault.
Memorial services will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Good Shephard, Shattuck Campus, 1000 Shumway Ave., Faribault, with Rev. Henry Doyle, officiating. Visitation will also be held on Friday for one hour prior to the services at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Alzheimer's Association, Moments Hospice, or your local food shelf.
