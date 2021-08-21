NORTHFIELD — Dorothy Ostlie, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday evening, August 19, 2021, at Evergreen Lodge at the Northfield Retirement Community.
Dorothy Carlson Ostlie was born January 27, 1931, in Chetek, Wisconsin, to Sigurd and Lillian (Olson) Carlson. She was raised on the family farm in Dovre Township and attended East Dovre School through the 8th grade. Dorothy graduated from Chetek High School in 1949 and attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison before transferring to St. Olaf College in Northfield. In 1953, she received her BA in Home Economics from St. Olaf. Following college, she taught home economics to high school students in Prescott, Wisconsin.
On July 17, 1954, Dorothy married Dean Ostlie at Dovre Lutheran Church. They lived in St. Paul for several years before moving to White Bear Lake where they raised their large and active family. In 1981, Dean's job with 3M took them to England where Dorothy made their 400 year old home in the village of Manuden a welcoming place for family and friends. They returned to White Bear Lake in 1984. In 1995, they moved to Northfield, the town where they first met and where each of their five children went to college.
Dorothy is a former longtime member of Lakeview Lutheran Church in Maplewood and was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Over the years she was involved with many church Circles, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and actively served on the Kitchen Committee and the former Catering Committee. She was involved with Nordic Arts, Sons of Norway and was a longtime volunteer for Northfield Hospice. She enjoyed league bowling, bike trips, traveling the world with Dean and long-time friends, and spending time with her family and her 10 grandchildren, each of whom she loved dearly. Dorothy was plain spoken, witty, cantankerous at times, adventurous, caring and giving. She was a woman of deep Christian faith and was always willing to sacrifice for others. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children Dale (Candy), Steven (Cathy) of Edina, Lynette Swanson (Scott) of Northfield, Kathryn of St. Paul, and Karen of Washington, D.C.; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons; and 2 sisters Naomi Post of Zumbrota and Ruth Anderson of Barron, WI. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dean, her parents, and 7 siblings Sigrid Carlson, Iduna Holter, Agnes Anderson, Matilda Swanson, Esther Ewing, Martin Carlson and Christian Carlson.
Services will be 2:00PM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Northfield Retirement Community.