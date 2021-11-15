Reuben Bud Gustafson

NORTHFIELD — Reuben "Bud" Forrest Gustafson, 94, passed away on November 12 at the Northfield Long Term Care Center.
Bud was born on June 18, 1927, on a farm near Dundas, the son of Oscar and Lillian (Cleland) Gustafson. He was a graduate of Randolph High School and an Army veteran, serving in the Army of Occupation in Yokohama, Japan following World War II.
Bud married Joan Sheets on March 12, 1966, in Northfield. He was a dairy and crop farmer in partnership with his brother Merrill in the Stanton area until his retirement in 1995.
Bud was a long-time member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He served his community in many ways, as a member of the church board, Stanton Township Board, Randolph School Board, and numerous farm-related organizations.
In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering in various ways, including as a driver for the Goodhue County Health Service, the Shepherd's Center senior center, and the Randolph Area Historical Society. He was a fan of sports and bluegrass music. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his devotion to family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Corey of Apple Valley, Mavis of Northfield, and Wade and wife Cara of St. Paul; grandchildren Quinn & Tate Gustafson; brothers Russell Gustafson and Delbert (Arlene) Gustafson; brother-in-law, Donald (Bonnie) Sheets, and sister-in-law, Diane Sheets, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan in February; his parents; brother Merrill (Ruth) Gustafson; sister-in-law Shirley Gustafson; and sister-in-law June (Bob) Lind.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Northfield Long Term Care Center for their care over the last couple of years.
Memorials are preferred to the Stanton United Methodist Church.
A joint memorial service for Bud and Joan will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Northfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 10:50 AM prior to the service at the church. Masks are required for all those that wish to attend the visitation and service. A private committal service, with military honors, for Bud, will be held on Friday, November 19, at Stanton Cemetery.