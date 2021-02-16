KILKENNY — Teresa R. Pittman, 56, of Kilkenny passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Teresa (Redfield) was born Nov. 22, 1964 in Faribault to David and Betty (Helgeson) Redfield. Teresa graduated from Faribault High School in 1983. She then married Norman Amiot and started her caretaking career at the state hospital, which later moved to a group home and she had two children (Alyssa and Tyler). She later divorced Norman and switched careers to a custodian at Carleton College, where she has been working since. On May 20, 2004, she married Mark Pittman and started building a new life for herself. Teresa was so proud of her well maintained farm house. Her and Mark painted the house, their shed and the newly installed garage. She always had her plants well kept and taken care of. She loved the donkeys they had raised and proudly shared videos and pictures of them with all of her friends and family. Teresa brought so much love and fun wherever she went. Her caring heart spread joy to everyone she knew. She was a free spirit, loving to go on motorcycle trips with her husband Mark. Spending time with family was so important to her and she was proudest when she became a grandma.
Teresa preceded in death after her father, Dave Redfield, who lost his life to cancer on March 26, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Betty Redfield of Nerstrand, her brother Brian (Hunter and Leah) Redfield of Dennison, her husband Mark Pittman of Kilkenny, her children Alyssa (Kirk), Tyler (Cassidy), Carrie (Andy), Heather (Jeremy), Chris (Tracy) and grandchildren Raelyn, Rowynn, Patrick, Nathan, Daniel, Cody, Tesla and another grandson on the way. A memorial service to celebrate Teresa's life will be announced at a later date.