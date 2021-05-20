Douglas Schuurman

NORTHFIELD — After waiting for over a year after his death, the Schuurman family now invites you to join us at a Celebration of Life for Douglas J. Schuurman. It is time to honor Doug's life and his work.
Professor of Religion Douglas J. Schuurman passed away at home on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 64. For 34 years, Doug was a distinguished teacher and scholar in the St. Olaf College Religion Department, teaching theology and ethics. He also taught in a number of interdisciplinary programs, including the Great Conversation and the Science Conversation programs. Most significant was his scholarly work on the theme of vocation.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Boe Chapel on the St. Olaf College campus. The service will be live streamed through the St. Olaf website and also recorded.