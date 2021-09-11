Susan Kay Jurries

NORTHFIELD — Susan Kay (Ward) Jurries, age 81, passed away Monday September 6, 2021, after a long illness.
Susan was born August 3, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Lorne Sanford and Mildred Ione (Nelson) Ward. As a small child, she lived in Hawaii while her father was stationed in the Army, at Schofield Barracks, and where they all survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. This event greatly impacted the lives of her family and she continued to honor those lost by attending multiple Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commenoration services, as a survivor, in Hawaii on December 7. Susan was raised in the NW suburbs of Minneapolis and graduated from Osseo High School in 1958. She attended St. Olaf College before graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1962, with a Bachelors of Arts in Education degree. Following university, she was recruited to Bakersfield, California, to teach High School English. While living in California, Susan met fellow teacher Donald Lewis Jurries, also from Minnesota. They married on October 26, 1963 in a small ceremony in Bakersfield, California. In 1967, they returned to Minnesota and made their home in Bloomington. Susan kept busy raising her three children and spent many years volunteering in their schools, as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, Sunday School Music Teacher, and most notably as the President of the American Heart Association of Minnesota. In 1994, following the death of Donald's mother, they moved to her home in Northfield, Minnesota. In retirement, they split their time between Northfield, Clearwater, Florida, and at their beloved lake home in Hayward, Wisconsin. Susan was a longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Minnesota, volunteering her time in many capacities. Susan also was a member of the Pilot Wives Club in Minnesota, enjoying the benefit of extensive travel, as her husband was an airline pilot. She enjoyed playing on her tennis leagues, theater, art museums, her "Gourmet" cooking club with her friends, reading, and English! Susan was sweet, caring, thoughtful and kind. She dearly loved her family and was deeply involved with her grandchildren and their activities.
Susan is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Donald; her children, Donald 11 (Cecilia Dowd) of Berlin, Germany, Lorna (Kyle McLean) of Blaine, MN, Amy of Newcastle, England; four grandchildren, Hannah, Teagan, Charles and Sidney Wanous; and her brother, John (Jill) Ward of Oakdale, MN. As well as her cousins, two sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Visitation will begin at 10:30 at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 PM at Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield, MN. Pallbearers will be her four grandchildren, and Michael and Kristin Sprenger.
Memorials are preferred to the USO at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii.