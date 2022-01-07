NORTHFIELD — Beverly Mahachek, age 87, passed away at home on Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022.
Beverly Mae Mahachek was born April 30, 1934, in her grandmother's house in St. Charles, Minnesota, to Lloyd and Edith (Splittstoesser) Smith. She was raised on the family farm and attended St. Charles School. At the age 13, Bev moved with her family to Staples. She attended one year of country school, then attended Staples High School, graduating in 1952. She moved to the Twin Cities and worked at the Sears & Roebuck store on Lake Street. While bowling on a Mt. Olivet Church league, Bev met her future husband Roger Mahachek. They married on August 5, 1961, at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis and made their home near Lake Hiawatha. Their son Lee was born in 1963 and Jon was adopted in 1968. In 1974, Bev returned to the work force in accounts payable for Northland Electric Supply. She retired in 1996 and the couple moved to Northfield. Roger passed away in 2003.
Bev was a longtime member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, and became an active member at St. John's Lutheran Church. At St. John's she served on the catering committee, the quilting group, the choir, and helping at funerals. She volunteered for the Senior Center, the Used-A-Bit Shoppe, and sang in the Senior Center choir. Throughout her life Bev was a skilled bowler and kept bowling right up to 2019! She enjoyed walking, singing, and volunteering wherever needed. Bev and Roger loved taking bus tours across the country and following Roger's death, Bev and her sister Marjorie also did several bus trips.
Survivors include her son Jon (Kris) of Richfield; her grandchildren Richard and Rebecca; her sister Marjorie Stock of St. Charles; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her son Lee, and her parents.
Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.