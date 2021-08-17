Dorothy Dode Osman

NORTHFIELD — Dorothy Osman, age 87 of Huron, South Dakota, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Northfield, Minnesota, on Friday evening, August 13, 2021.

Survivors include her daughters Laura Osman of Plymouth, MN, Karen (Bob) Rehurek of Northfield, MN, Lindy (Gary) Musgrave of Lakewood, CO, Kay (Russ) Mendel of Madison, SD; her grandchildren Daniel and Brian Rehurek, Emily (Tyler) Ledyard, Alyssa (Malachi) Everitt, Kirsten Musgrave, Jay (Julie) Mendel and Jackson Mendel; her great-grandchildren Samuel and Joseph Ledyard, Jack and Charlie Everitt, Raelynn Mendel; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Dode's life will held at 10:30AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, American Lutheran Church in Huron, South Dakota. Family will be present at Kuhler Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00PM on Friday, September 24, 2021. Interment will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens.

Cards may be sent to Karen Rehurek, 1140 Woodland Trail, Nfld, 55057.

The family prefers memorials be sent to Northfield Hospice, 1604 Riverview Lane, Nfld, or American Lutheran Church, 155 - 4th Street SE, Huron, SD 57350.

