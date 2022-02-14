Howard Thorsheim

NORTHFIELD — Howard Iver Thorsheim passed away surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 10, 2022.
Howard was born July 1, 1941, in Minneapolis to Joseph O. and Gladys (Erickson) Thorsheim (as well as a very excited three-year-old sister, Mary Jo). Howard grew up in Minneapolis and, like his father, Joe, attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. There he met the love of his life, Julie Loken, and they married in 1964.
Howard continued his education beyond St. Olaf and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois. His knowledge and love of psychology and neuroscience flourished in his 44 years of teaching at St. Olaf College. A highlight of his career was the year he spent in Norway as a Fulbright Scholar with Julie and his sons Kris and Martin in the early 1990s.
Howard loved God and was a man of strong faith. He and Julie joined St. John's Lutheran Church when they moved to Northfield in 1968, where he and his family faithfully worshiped, and he taught Sunday School, served on boards and was a frequent participant in Bible studies. When Howard and Julie's first child was born, the two wanted to be together throughout labor and delivery. Hospital policy up to then did not permit fathers in the delivery room. Howard responded that he would be in there, and he was. Howard has inspired all his and Julie's sons through his example of being a present and loving father.
Howard was respected and known for his spirit of fun, welcoming attitude towards all, social consciousness, inventiveness, ability to talk to anyone, and courage. Everyone who ever met him will remember the twinkle in his eye and his kind smile.
In addition to his Christian faith, he saw great beauty and common ground among many cultures and religions, especially First Nations' belief in the Creator's presence in all of nature, which he delved deeper into while researching the history of the lands near his home.
Howard's legacy lives on in the many lives he touched: his children and grandchildren, other close family and friends in the U.S. and elsewhere, and in the many generations of St. Olaf students whom he taught and mentored.
Above all, Howard will be remembered for his love of life. Howard treasured his family, engaging with people everywhere and hearing their stories, family vacations along the North Shore of Lake Superior, cross-country skiing in the Carleton Arboretum, tinkering with his 1930 Model A Ford, playing the musical saw, bicycling, hiking, and appreciating nature.
Howard was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2021 at Mayo Clinic, followed by surgery, radiation, many months of chemotherapy, and other recommended treatments. In the months following surgery, he was doing quite well, still sharp, caring, and active. He used the precious time that he knew was limited to continue exploring, making new connections, and traveling for special family events.
Near the end of 2021, challenges began to mount. The help of all four sons and their families, and many friends, allowed Howard's hospice care to be provided safely at home, overlooking the beloved Hauberg Woods. After a steep and blessedly brief decline, Howard died peacefully.
He is survived by Julie, his wife of 57 years, his four children, Peter (Gina) of North Carolina, Thomas (Sarah) of South Carolina, Kristoffer (Melissa) of Northfield, and Martin of St. Paul, and five grandchildren: Peter & Gina's sons, Erik and Jacob; Martin's birth son, Joseph; Tom's son, Forrester; and Kris & Melissa's son, Luke. He is also survived by his steadfast sister Mary Jo Thorsheim of Minneapolis, sister-in-law Joan (Fred) Asche, Mantorville, brother-in-law Philip Loken, Arkansas, sister-in-law Mary (Helmut) Haas, California, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Howard and Julie valued their friends throughout their married life and called many places home, notably Northfield; Oslo, Norway; Cloverdale, Virginia; and Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gladys Thorsheim.
Howard chose to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine to continue supporting the next generation of scientists and caregivers.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care of neighbors and community, the congregation and leadership at St. John's; the camaraderie of his cancer support group; and the expertise and humanity of staff of the Mayo Clinic, Northfield-Mayo Radiation Center, Northfield Hospital Cancer Infusion Center, and Minnesota Hospice.
Howard was a believer in the power and strength found in vulnerability and saw the importance in sharing his cancer journey with others via Caring Bridge: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/howardthorsheim
Memorials are preferred to the Howard & Julie Thorsheim Endowment Fund at St. Olaf College, Habitat for Humanity, St. John's Lutheran Church Foundation, or Northfield Community Action Center.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 3-6 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 W. 3rd St., Northfield. A service in celebration of Howard's life will be held at St. John's on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 pm. The service will also be live-streamed at http://www.stjohnsnorthfield.org and on the church's social media page at https://www.facebook.com/StJohnsLutheranChurchNorthfieldMn
Thank you for sharing in our love of Howard.