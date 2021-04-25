NORTHFIELD — Ludmila "Lu" Stamos, age 87, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away Friday morning, April 23, 2021, at Benedictine Senior Living in Northfield.
Ludmila K. Kotrba Stamos was born July 30, 1933, in Howells, Nebraska, to Joseph and Mary (Strudl) Kotrba. She was raised on the family farm, attended country school and graduated from Howell High School in 1951. In 1953, she moved to Minneapolis and began working as a secretary. On December 31, 1966, she married Victor J. Stamos at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Minneapolis. After marriage they made their home in South Minneapolis and Lu continued working as a secretary for Bor-Son Construction Company, retiring after 30 years of service.
Lu was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Minneapolis. After she retired she spent time delivering for Meals on Wheels. In her younger years she enjoyed golfing. Lu enjoyed being out and experiencing the world. She was always up for an adventure and a new experience. Anything from a new restaurant, taking in the Nutcracker Ballet or piano concert to visiting Greece. A trip home to Nebraska was always an event whether it was sitting in her mother's kitchen or having red beers at Robal's, with no lack of people to enjoy it with. There was always room and time for the grandkids who spent weekends (or a week) with her and Victor too many times to count. For a great many years she and Victor enjoyed heading up north, hosting friends and family often and maybe pull off a few shenanigans; but looking at the stars and trying to find the northern lights was a given.
No matter what a day or moment brought she was a deeply kind hearted and gentle woman who laughed and loved with a depth that never found a bottom. Of all the things she will be remembered for, it will be this.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Victor; her children, Kathryn (Michael) Phillipsen of Northfield, John (Kay) Stamos of Lakeville; 3 grandchildren, Frank (Andrea), Danielle, Margretta (fiance Mason Beardsley); her great-grandson Jaxson; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters Rita Kotrba and Mary Ann Curtiss, her brothers Joseph, Vaclav and Stanley Kotrba, and her parents.
Victor and family extend their deepest gratitude for the compassionate and skilled care given to Lu by Benedictine Senior Living and Brighton Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The service may be viewed live stream at https://vimeo.com/541096788