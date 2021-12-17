NORTHFIELD — Ronald Henry Ronning died in his sleep December 9, 2021 while at the home he shared with wife Bettye for over 20 years in Northfield, MN. A Minnesota boy, born October, 24,1929 to Henry & Almeda Ronning. Ronald and his siblings, Richard, Jack, and Jean, grew up with an appreciation and joy of the wilderness, fishing, and reading from their parents.
Ron was a teacher - of music, and later of the humanities at Burnsville HS. After retirement, he taught a love of music at the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium, of which he and Bettye were founders. How he loved teaching, relishing those "Ah-ha" moments when students grasped difficult concepts. Many of his students still remember learning Beethoven's 5th in his class.
He was a father - to Paul, Pamela, Joel and Rebecca. With his children, he shared his appreciation and joy of the wilderness, fishing and reading. And, he was a teacher to his children - there were so many wonderful moments learning from Dad.
He was a fisherman - he mastered the art of fishing in many locations in Minnesota. Ruth Lake ceded many of her great walleye and northern pike to Ron over the years.
He was a husband - to Bettye Ruth, his wife and life partner for 70+ years. His best friend and sweetheart who, as he said, "Made me kinder."
He was a good man. He lived life with dignity and kindness. He will be greatly missed.
You are invited to a celebration of Ronald H. Ronning's life Saturday, January 8, for a 10:00 reception, 11:00 memorial, 12:00 luncheon at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. 13801 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337.
Please be vaccinated, & masked. If you are not vaccinated, please provide proof of a recent negative Covid test prior to memorial. Bettye, Ron's wife of 70+ years and family will be in attendance and will love to hear you share your stories.
For more info: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church website.
Donations in his memory may be made to The Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (cvec.org).