Granville S. Grant Jr.

NORTHFIELD — Granville Strand Grant Jr. (Snook) aged 74, passed away February 9th, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida after a brief illness.
He was born February 15th, 1946 in Northfield, Minnesota to Granville R. Grant and Doris E. Grant (Strand). He started school in Dennison, MN and graduated from Northfield High School. From there he went on to graduate from the Dunwoody College of Technology with a degree in Auto Mechanics.
In 1966 he married his high school sweetheart Shirley Bresnahan. They had 2 children.
He spent his childhood in Dennison, Minnesota and started working at the family owned dealership at an early age. After completing his education and working with his father for a number of years he eventually took over ownership at the dealership until retiring in 2003.
Much of his free time was spent at the family cabins in Northern Minnesota on Crane Lake and Lake Bertha. In his later years he and Shirley spent time between their homes in Northfield and Englewood, Florida. There he enjoyed fishing, boating and feeding the local bird population. As an avid fisherman he loved spending his days out on the water with family and friends.
Granville had a need for speed. Cars, boats, or snowmobiles. Anything and everything that would go fast. He was a fan of car racing and modified his own cars to participate in drag racing events.
His other loves included classic cars, cooking and music. His favorites included The Beach Boys, Elvis and The Eagles. He was respected for his crowd pleasing homemade spicy spaghetti sauce.
He loved to save big money at Menards and could be found on most days wearing a red t-shirts with the store logo.
He had a soft spot for animals and had many faithful canine companions along his journey.
Granville will be remembered by family and friends for his playful sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years Shirley, a son, Darin Grant and grandson Logan of Nerstrand, MN, a daughter, Tonya and husband Dr. Will Petty and grandsons Holden and Mason of Hilton Head Island, SC. He has one brother Steven Grant of Dundas, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a visitation service was held by immediate family members on February 15, 2021 (his 75th birthday) at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Florida. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date to be determined in Minnesota though.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Dennison-Vang Lutheran Church in Dennison, Minnesota. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.