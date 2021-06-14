Willard "Will" Storlie

NORTHFIELD — Will Storlie, 76, of Northfield, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

Will is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marietta; and daughters, Heather (Bruce) Christman of Shakopee and Heide (Griffin) Woodworth of Spartanburg, SC.

A celebration of Will's life will be held at 5 PM, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave, Lakeville. Visitation will be held before the service from 3-5 PM at the church. Because Will died due to complications from Covid, we kindly ask that anyone age two and older who is unvaccinated please wear a mask. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date.

Memorials are Preferred to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital or to Christiania Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.

