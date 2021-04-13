APPLE VALLEY — Lance Craig Blankenburg, age 74, of Apple Valley, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home.
Lance was born the son of Floyd and Joyce (Marcella Rosen) Blankenburg on February 20, 1947, in Lakefield, Minnesota. In his early life, he was raised in Lakefield and later the family moved to Northfield, where he graduated from high school in 1965. He attended one year at the University of Minnesota and in February of 1967, enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in February of 1973. After his service, he returned to the University of Minnesota where he received his bachelor's degree in American Studies. Lance was united in marriage to Janet Winter in 1976. The couple made their home in Maple Lake and in 1985 moved to Minnetonka, where Lance worked as a mortgage financial underwriter. The couple divorced in 2002, and in 2012, Lance moved to Apple Valley.
Some of Lance's hobbies were building model ships, woodworking, growing Bonsai trees and cooking. He volunteered through the VA and the USO to help organize the return of men and women killed in action during the Iraq War. He also volunteered with Alcoholics Anonymous. He will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, and loving man.
Lance is survived by his sons Brent; Eric (Lisa) of Saint Louis Park; daughter Emily (Jason) Menken of Maple Grove; his two grandchildren Miles and Kennedy; and his siblings Cynthia Blankenburg of Loveland, CO; Brian (Kathie) of Middleton, WI; Caroline (Dan) Barnard of Leawood, KS; and his sister-in-law Sondra Blankenburg of Crystal Lake, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mitchell.
Funeral services will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield, MN on Saturday, April 17, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. Masks are required. biermanfuneralhome.com.