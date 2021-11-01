NORTHFIELD — Longtime Northfield resident Ruth Sellers passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Born in Chicago, Illinois. to Swedish immigrants, Gustav and Amanda Fredrickson on March 10, 1925, her positive attitude and independent spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her. The youngest of six children, she became the heart of the family. She organized many family reunions and was always available to her large extended family.
After marrying Roger Sellers, Ruth lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin where she worked as a secretary to the National Barbershop Harmony Organization and the Girl Scouts.
A classically trained soprano, Ruth was employed as a soloist at Fourth Presbyterian church in Chicago and later used her talents on the musical theater stage after she moved to Estes Park, Colorado.
She moved to Northfield in 1991 where she was active in the League of Women voters and the Unitarian Church. She enjoyed the Swedish club as well as the many musical events at St. Olaf college.
Ruth is survived by her son Don, great-grandson Jason and many nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 November 5th at the Mt. Olivet Retreat Center in Farmington, MN.