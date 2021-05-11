NORTHFIELD — Judy Grundhoefer, age 85, passed away Sunday evening, May 9, 2021, at Cottage on Forest on the Three Links Campus.
Judith Veilleux Grundhoefer was born July 16, 1935, in Edina, Minnesota, to George and Hazel (Stanor) Veilleux. She was raised in Edina and graduated from Edina High School in 1953. She attended the University of Miami for one year and the University of Minnesota for one year before going to work for Northwest Airlines.
In 1958, Judy married Ronald Hagen. After marriage they made their home in Atlanta until moving to Northfield in 1963. For the next 14 years Judy stayed at home with the kids. In 1977, Judy and Ron divorced. In 1978, she began a 20 year career as a secretary in Health Services at St. Olaf College. In 1994, Judy married Marvin Grundhoefer. Judy and Marv had a wonderful marriage and enjoyed travel and time with family and friends.
Judy was a member of the Church of St. Dominic and the Northfield Golf Club. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. She loved to have fun and was a wonderful mother. She will be missed.
Survivors include her children, Erik (Jane) Hagen of Emily, Nina (Keith) Pumper of Northfield, Carl (Kim) Hagen of Faribault; 4 grandchildren, Nathan and Kara Hagen, Alex and Annie Pumper; 3 step-children, Joseph (Jodi) Grundhoefer of Northfield, Michael (Libby) Grundhoefer of St. Paul, Mary (John) Langan of Northfield; 2 step-daughters-in-law, Mary Grundhoefer of Center City and Jane Grundhoefer of West St. Paul; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin on October 15, 2020; her brother Jere Veilleux, her step-sons Thomas and Peter Grundhoefer and her parents.
Visitation will be 3:00 - 5:00PM, Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Bierman Funeral Home with a prayer service from 4:00 - 4:15PM. Masks and social distancing will be required. Following the visitation a reception will be held at the Northfield Golf Club. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. Honorary pallbearers are her grand & step-grandchildren.