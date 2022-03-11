NORTHFIELD — Leonard Kalal, age 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, at the Care Center of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Leonard Albert Kalal was born October 24, 1936, on the family farm in Credit River Township, Scott County, Minnesota, to William and Beatrice (Friedges) Kalal. He attended country school, St. Nicholas Catholic School and Lakeville High School. After his education he worked on the family farm. On December 15, 1959, Leonard was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He received his Honorable Discharge on February 15, 1962. Leonard married Rita Marie Broderick on July 12, 1969, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Hazelwood. After marriage, they made their home in Northfield and Leonard worked as a machinist for Toro Manufacturing. He retired in 1999 after 36 years of service.
Leonard was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, visiting with neighbors, and playing cards in the same card club since 1974. Leonard was honest, straight forward, hard working and a wonderful husband, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Rita; his sister, Mary Hennen of Elko; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kalal and Phyllis Kalal, both of Prior Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond, Leroy and Willie, and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Northfield. Visitation will begin at 9:00AM at the church. Military Honors and a reception will follow. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield.