NORTHFIELD — Darlyne Peterson, 86, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Family Residence, Northfield.
Darlyne was born on January 24, 1935, in Kenyon. She grew up in Kenyon and graduated from Kenyon High School. She met the love of her life, Jerome Peterson, while in high school and were later married. They made their home and raised their two sons in Northfield.
One of her first jobs outside the house was at the Northfield Variety Store, where she met one of her best friends and crocheting partners, Corky. Darlyne also enjoyed working in the cafeteria of the Northfield High School, where she loved to see all the smiling young faces. Animals were a love of Darlyne's life, especially her friend Marge's dog, Tanner.
Darlyne will always be remembered for having open arms, a loving heart, and affectionately known as "Ma" to many.
Her family would like to thank the staff and everyone at The Family Residence for taking such good care of Darlyne in her last years and making her a part of their family. They would also like to thank her friends and neighbors for their love and support.
Darlyne is survived by her sons, Michael (David) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Steven (Nancy) of Northfield; granddaughter, Shauna Sellner; and great-granddaughter, Jazmyn Sellner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome Peterson; and inseparable sister, Betty.
A memorial service for Darlyne will be held at a later date.