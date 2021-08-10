STANTON — Scott Bergemann, 65, passed away peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Scott Allen Bergemann was born on March 7, 1956, in Mankato to Stanley and Betty (Tettam) Bergemann. He grew up in Vernon Center and graduated from Welcome Memorial High School in Garden City. He attended the U of M in Waseca for a degree in agronomy. Scott started his career working at the U of M in St. Paul in corn research. In 1982, he established the Minnesota branch of Holden's Foundation Seeds, which became Monsanto, and is now Bayer Crop Science. Scott holds over 100 corn hybrid patents and developed enough corn to plant the state of Minnesota 15 times.
In high school Scott started dating Faith Geistfeld and they were married on July 26, 1975. They lived in Maplewood while Scott was working at the U of M and moved to Stanton when he started working with Holden's Foundation Seeds. They raised their family in Stanton. Scott was a hard worker and spent much of his time in the fields. He and Faith were able to spend more time traveling in recent years. He always enjoyed classic muscle cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Scott was a determined man with a deep and abiding desire to provide and care for his family. He was thoughtful and generous with his children and grandchildren. It wasn't uncommon for his grandkids to have a whole drawer of hot wheels to choose from when they would visit. Outdoor activities, including riding toys and evening bonfires, were a top priority. Scott was a special man, loved by his family and friends, and will be deeply missed.
Scott is survived by his wife, Faith; children, Hope (Eric) Chipman of Harlan, IA, Jacob (Linda) of Champlin, and Holly (Tyler) Carlin of Rochester; grandchildren, Grant Chipman, Will Chipman, Theo Chipman, Nolan Bergemann, Benjamin Bergemann, Jonathan Bergemann, Lizzy Mae Carlin, and Ava Carlin; mother, Betty of Mankato; and siblings, Terry (Lori), Doug (Sue), Debra Santos, and Tim (Sophy). He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley.
A funeral service for Scott will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner Street East, Northfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Luncheon is to immediately follow. Interment will be in Vernon Center Cemetery at 3:00 PM that afternoon.