Bernard L. Wierson

NORTHFIELD — Bernard Wierson, 96, of Northfield, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 13, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Bernard LeRoy Wierson was born November 5, 1925, in Grenora, North Dakota to John & Olga Wierson. His father farmed during great depression with both parents passing away at an early age, leaving him in the care of family members. He attended grade school in Roseau, MN. and later graduated from Williston High School in Williston, ND.
Bernie enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old in the fall of 1943. While in the service he was aboard LCI (L) 796 and was on most of the South Pacific Island during his tour of duty. During his time in the Navy, Bernie experienced two typhoons off the coast of Okinawa. One in which he and his shipmates had to abandoned ship. He was to go to Japan when the news came that the war ended. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the WWII Last Man's Club where he would become the last man.
On April 30, 1948, Bernie was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Jack. They had six children, Thomas, Juel, Richard, Sandra, Randy, and Robin. He worked for Armor and Company, Minneapolis as a steamfitter from June 1947 to March 1951. Bernie then began farming with father-in-law, Percy Jack, on the Jack family farm. He would spend the rest of his life farming. He was a member of the United Church of Christ.
Family was important to him, and they always came first. Bernie loved and cared deeply for each member of the Wierson family. He would spend time at the family cabin on Lake Mille Lacs boating and fishing each summer and enjoyed gardening. It was common for him to can over 100 quarts of tomatoes and share them with his family.
Bernie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the many people he met throughout his life journey. He will leave a long legacy of special memories and wisdom on how to live a good life.
Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Phyllis; children, Thomas (JoEllen) of Dundas, Richard of Northfield, Sandra (Frank) Petricka of Northfield, Randy of Northfield, and Robin (Lou) Patrick of Northfield; siblings, Glen (Sally) of Canton, IL,Donald (Ellie) of Moss Point, MS; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Juel Craig Wierson; siblings, Juel Odin Wierson, Vernie (Obert) Johnson, and Angie (Richard) Helseth; granddaughter, Laura; and great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Alyssa.
A special thanks to Jan and the staff at Northfield Hospice for their considerate care for Bernie. Memorials are preferred to Northfield Hospice, 1604 Riverview Lane, Northfield, MN, 55057.
A celebration of life will be held with a tentative date of April 30, 2022. Interment will be in Northfield Cemetery. www.biermanfuneralhome.com