NORTHFIELD,, MN — Marion Joan Freking was born on December 28, 1927, in Southbrook Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota to the late John and Mary (Wilmes) Heger. She received her early education in Dundee Country School in Dundee and later attended Heron Lake High School in Heron Lake and graduated in the Class of 1945.
On April 23, 1946, Marion was united in marriage to Edward "Ed" C. Freking at the Dundee Catholic Church. Their marriage was blessed with nine children. After marriage, the family farmed many years in the Heron Lake area while raising their family and actively participating in the community. In December 1971, they moved to Lake Crystal and engaged with a new community. Ed passed away on January 25, 2000, in Mankato. After his death, Marion continued to live in Lake Crystal for many years, staying actively involved in the church, community and with her many friends. In 2014, Marion moved to Northfield to be closer to her family. She remained there until passing away at the Millstream Commons in Northfield, Minnesota on March 16, 2022, at 94 years old.
Marion loved spending time with family, cooking and baking, sewing, gardening, canning foods, cleaning church, embroidery, dancing, reading, and participating regularly in numerous activities at the local recreation center. Marion would host gatherings with family and friends, which always made her happy.
In her never-ending faith in the Lord, Marion was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Heron Lake where she was a past member and president of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Women's Organization. After moving to Lake Crystal, Marion became a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lake Crystal where she was a member and President of the Holy Family Catholic Church Women's Organization. In the community, Marion was a member of the Lake Crystal Lioness and the Red Hat ladies.
Marion is survived by six children, Gary (Sherry) Freking of Northfield; John (Jody) Freking of Colorado Springs, CO; Mary Jo Curtin of New Smyrna Beach, FL; Duane Freking (Marge Anderson) of Omaha, NE; Monica Freking of St. Louis Park; A.J. (Ann) Freking of White Bear Lake; Colleen Freking (daughter-in-law) of Heron Lake; Dave Barker (son-in-law) of Rock Springs, WY; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Loren (Lana) Heger of Dundee; and many nieces and nephews.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Heger; husband, Edward C. Freking; son, Edward J. Freking; daughter, Joan Barker; infant son, Gregory Freking; granddaughter Janna Freking, two brothers, Raymond (Sally) and Francis (Jean) Heger; two sisters, Lydith (Roy) Tibodeau and Laurene (Chuck) Henkels; and son- in- law; Brian Curtin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 23rd, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Heron Lake, with Father Pratap officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Heron Lake.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22nd at the LaCanne Family Celebration of Life Center in Windom with a rosary at the end of the visitation. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, March 23rd for one-hour prior to the service at the church in Heron Lake.
