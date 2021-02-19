RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA — Stanna Jean Hamann Garner, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, passed away on February 7th, 2021 in Rancho Cucamonga, California and has gone home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.
Stanna was born in Northfield, Minnesota to Lester and Harriet Hamann. She had Michael Hamann (now Michael Klobuchar) in 1971, and married Jeff Garner in 1977. They had one daughter, Tiffany Garner in 1981 and one son Bradley Garner in 1985. Stanna is survived by Michael, Georgette and Nicole Klobuchar, Tiffany Garner and Bradley Garner. Stanna is also survived by Aunt Mary Jane Goertz, and her siblings: Donald Hamann, Wanda Boyum, Sheldon Hamann, Bonnie Hamann, Lester Hamann, Jr., William Hamann, and Michel Hamann. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Hamann, Sr. and Harriet Hamann and many aunts and uncles and cousins.
Stanna loved her children, her granddaughter, brothers, sisters, and many friends she met along the path of life God gave her. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. As one of her co-workers said: (Stanna) is a cheerful reminder of the value of life." She loved the good times with family and friends and was busy doing whatever she could to show others God's love and make them laugh and have a great time. Stanna you are and will be greatly missed.