NORTHFIELD — Donald White, age 87, passed away Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus.
Donald Herman White was born October 4, 1933, in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, to Alfred and Clara (Kauts) White. He married Dolores Armstrong on November 19, 1950, at the parsonage of the Dundas Methodist Church. After marriage they have always made their home in the Northfield area. Over the years Donald worked at several jobs including working for Joe Schilling, construction work, Sheldahl, Malt-O-Meal, as a custodian at St. Olaf College, retiring in 1999, after 25 years of service. He was a lifelong Northfielder.
Donald was a longtime member of Main Street Moravian Church in Northfield. He was an avid outdoors man that loved to hunt, fishing and spend time at their cabin at Big Lake. Together with Dolores they enjoyed many trips to California. He was hard worker, generous with his time and talents, and a good motivator. Donald was a true family man that enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Linda (Gary) Bickel of Norwood Young America, Leonard (Jane) of Galt, CA, Larry (Christine) of Ironton, Lou (Bill) Brocht of Northfield; 11 grandchildren: Mary (Charles) Storms, Michael (Tanya) Gordon, Leana White, Chad (Darcie) White, Shaun White, Joshua (Becca) Gordon, Kristen White, Chase (Shannon) Gordon, Darin (Natasha) White, Randy Gordon and Jesse White; 20 great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Tanner, Jake, Trevor, Hannah, Matthew, Natalie, Nora, Maverick, Tristan, Chloe, Eagan, Preston, Gwendolyn, Grayson, Lennon, Jaxson, Aspen, Meredith and Maisie; his sisters, Ruby Henderson of Northfield, and Marion Bemis of Waterville; other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, a son in infancy, his sisters Cathrine, Charlotte, Clarabelle and Betty; and his brothers Roy, Alfred and Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour. Interment will follow in Greenvale Cemetery, Castle Rock.