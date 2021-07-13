Janie Anderson

NORTHFIELD — Janie Alyce Anderson of Northfield, MN entered eternal life with Jesus on Monday, July 5th at 1:25pm. With her were her 3 children and beloved daughter in law.
Janie was born to Hattie and Wallace Hardie in White Rock, SD on June 1st, 1929 and was the 4th of 10 children. She was instrumental in helping with all of the family needs on the farm she grew up on. She attended Ellendale Normal College in Ellendale ND and was working towards her degree in teaching when she met her lifelong partner, Bob.
Janie married Bob Anderson on June 18, 1950 in Fairmont, ND and he continually referred to her as " the love of his life" for their 65 years of marriage. She is survived by their three children, Janel (Craig Dowd), Kathleen (John Barden), Rob (Karen), and grandchildren Megan & Addison Dowd & Kyle & Christy Anderson.
Janie was an at home mom in Herman, MN until her children were old enough for her to go back to college to finish her teaching degree. She did so at University of MN, Morris. She worked extremely hard with all of her family and school duties and graduated with distinction. She began her teaching career in Elbow Lake, MN in 1963 and taught both first and second grade for 23 years. She was an awesome teacher and even more amazing person, embracing all of her students as though they were her own children. She was the queen of hugs and whenever she ran into run one of her former students later in life they would wrap their arms around her and tell her how much they loved her as a teacher.
She retired in 1986 and continued traveling with Bob all over the world. They traveled the globe enjoying many cultures as well as many of the 50 United States. They wintered in Mesa, AZ for 24 years and formed a close knit community of people there that to her death stayed in touch.
Janie was exuberant, fun loving, the life of the party, a leader, straightforward, and deeply caring but what describes her best is Fireball! She was always up for any kind of fun, a bridge game, going anywhere and loved getting together with her family and friends.
Moona to her grandchildren, they were the absolute light of her life and she would do anything to be with them. She was blessed to be able to hug them all in person not long before she died and that made her smile from ear to ear.
Janie's family was incredibly special to her and she provided for and loved them with all of her heart and soul. She had a faith that continued to grow and she impacted many in her later life with how deep that faith was and how much she trusted in Jesus no matter what the circumstance. She was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, in the choir, church council, Hannah circle and served in many capacities there. After Bob passed away she moved to Parkview West and formed very special and deep friendships with both neighbors and staff. She will be incredibly missed by her family and those who knew her closely.
A service to celebrate Janie's life will be held at 11AM, Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis with her beloved husband, Bob.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Northfield Retirement Community, 910 Cannon Valley Dr., Northfield, MN 55057 or to St. Peter's Lutheran church, 418 Sumner St E, Nfld, MN 55057