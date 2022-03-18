Robert John Quam

NORTHFIELD — Robert "Bob" Quam, age 88, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Three Links Care Center.
Bob was born November 25, 1933, to Joseph Sr. and Sigrid "Sarah" (Estrem) Quam, in Cannon Falls. He attended school in Farmington and began working for the local creamery. In 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany. In 1956, Bob transferred to the Army Reserve and received his honorable discharge in 1962. During that time, Bob worked on the iron ore ships in Duluth. He then began a long career with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He was united in marriage to Gloria Belke on June 22, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield. The couple made their home in Northfield. Bob retired from MNDOT and not long after, began working for the City of Northfield working until 2019 at the age of 86. Gloria passed away in 2003.
Bob was a kind, generous and patient man. He was a hard worker, but took the time to tend to his garden, take walks or spend time caring for the family dog. He enjoyed playing euchre, solitaire, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
He is survived by his daughter Paula (Reed) Andres; granddaughter Jordan Andres (fiancé Travis Pechacek); and his sisters Mary Ann Quam of Eagan, Lori Underdahl of Cannon Falls, Carol (LeRoy) Heuer of Rosemount, and Linda (Jim) Myers in Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria; his parents; and his three brothers Joseph Jr, James and Roger.
Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM with Reverend Brent Klein officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service in the church. Military honors will be provided by the Northfield VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.
