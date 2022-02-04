NORTHFIELD — Susan Tussing, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Susan was affectionately known around Northfield as Taco Susie.
Susan Marie Tussing was born May 13, 1964, in Northfield, Minnesota, to John F. and Rose Ann (Trnka) Tussing. She attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Northfield High School in 1982. At age 19, Susan began working at Tacoasis and remained throughout her working career. Susan was a member of the Church of St. Dominic. She enjoyed sports - especially the Vikings, Lynx and Twins, throwing darts, animals of all kinds, and spending time with her family and friends. She was kind, caring, dedicated and a loving aunt.
Survivors include her brothers, James (Julie) of Apple Valley, Michael (Debora) of Shakopee, Kevin (Kellee) of Northfield; 2 nieces, Amanda and Jackie (Steven) Barnes; one great-nephew, Bennett Barnes; her best friend, Mary Harrity Davidson; 7 aunts, Rose Ann Palmer, Mary Barron, Dorothy Hadley, Lucille Rasinski, Phyllis Thour, Ruth Meurer, Joan Miller; 3 uncles, Roger (Charlyn) Moore, Eugene Moore, Arthur (Rosena) Moore; numerous cousins, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 4-7PM, followed by a memorial service at 7:00PM, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Bierman Funeral Home. Masks are required. In honor of Susan, the family encourages guests to wear their favorite Minnesota sports team attire. Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society or any animal rescue.