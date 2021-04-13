PRIOR LAKE — Jason Quinn, 42, of Prior Lake, formerly of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 10th, 2021 after a long battle with alcohol addiction.
Jason was born to Bernie and Diane (Hoepker) Quinn on September 28, 1978 in Faribault, MN. He grew up in Northfield and from the time that he was small, Jason was an avid sports fan. Growing up, he played multiple sports, earning letters in baseball, football, and hockey. However, his true passion was for hockey and all MN Gopher sports. In 1997, Jason graduated from Northfield High School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
On June 26th, 2004, Jason married Emily Maser. Together they raised three beautiful boys and instilled in them the importance of family. Jason loved creating traditions with his family.
He relished the time he spent playing on the ice with his teammates and coaching his boys' youth hockey teams. Jason was an active and proud father who adored his three boys. More often than not, Jason could be found playing games, practicing sports, or organizing memorable road trips with them. They were his pride and joy.
Jason will be remembered as a kind, loving, devoted son and father who cared deeply for his parents and his family. He worked hard and was always able and willing to help others. At his core, Jason genuinely wanted the best for those he loved, and he will be deeply missed.
Jason is survived by the mother of his children, Emily; his sons, Caden, Carter, and Colton; parents, Bernard and Diane Quinn of Northfield; aunt, Norma Hoepker Oates of Sun Prairie; and uncle, Jim Quinn of Belle Plaine. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Church of St. Dominic, Northfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield.