Jason Jay Lindfors

NORTHFIELD — Jason Ferdinand Lindfors was born in Minneapolis during the depression, on November 11,1933 to Everett Isaac Lindfors and Alma Lindfors (nee Paulson). After attending Minneapolis Loring Elementary, he graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1951, where he was elected to the National Honor Society.
Jay graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1956 as a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering with high distinction, being elected to Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi. He received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1959.
Jay's career included Design and Applications Engineering, where he made extensive use of analog and digital computers. He worked for NSP, Rural Coop Power Assn, and 3M. He concluded his career at Sheldahl Company in Northfield after moving there in 1973, retiring in 1996.
In retirement, Jay was a piano technician and teacher. Loving music, he owned many keyboard instruments through the years. He also served as President and Chairman of the Board of the thriving Prairie Foods Coop in Northfield.
Jay was a world traveler, visiting 26 countries including Australia, Egypt, and many European countries. His hobbies were gardening, woodworking, keyboard playing and reading Great Books.
In 1974 Jay became a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield, where he held various volunteer positions and was a faithful member for 46 years until his death on February 17, 2021.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Alma Lindfors and sister Marguerite Katyal. He is survived by a brother Stephen of Fridley, several cousins, and many friends.
An online memorial service is scheduled for Saturday February 27, 2021. Memorials can be directed to UUFN, Box 363, Northfield, MN, 55057, or Laura Baker School, Northfield.