FARIBAULT — We lost our dear and much loved Dena Marie Whillock suddenly on Saturday May 15, 2021. She was taken from us far too early by heart attack while at home, at just 52 years of age.
Dena was born on October 27, 1968 in San Diego, California. She was the daughter of Kathy Driscoll and Gene Bertram of Nerstrand and the older "mother hen" sister to brother Josh and sister Beth.
Dena was a free spirit at Faribault Senior High School, graduating in1987 and then travelled throughout the US soon after. She returned back to Faribault where her amazing son Colby Ordal was born.
Dena was united in marriage to Chris Whillock in 1999 and welcomed two beautiful daughters Emily and Kennedy over the next few years. Her lovely granddaughter Elle was born in 2017, and Dena was filled with anticipation for the birth of her grandson, Owen Everett Ordal, born on May 21st of this year.
Dena worked for Rice County for the past 14 years, she enjoyed movies, reading, softball, volleyball and was an avid bowler. She was a proud member of the Faribault Eagles Club and the Faribault Fun Group. Dena leaves behind many friends and family that will miss her greatly.
Survivors include husband Chris Whillock, son Colby (Whitney) Ordal, daughters Emily Whillock and Kennedy Whillock all of Faribault; grandchildren Elle Ordal and Owen Ordal (who arrived May 21, 2021!); father Gene Bertram of Nerstrand; brother Josh (Sara) Bertram of Morristown; sister Elizabeth (Dan) Gruber of Morristown. She also has many fantastic nieces and nephews including: Hannah DeMars, Madison DeMars, Aiden Gruber, Skylar Betram and Kaylie Bertram. Extended family includes aunts and uncles: Michael and Leslie Driscoll, Vicky and Terry Chesney, Jim and Debbie Driscoll, Joe Driscoll, Colleen and Patrick Erpalding, Todd Alexander and many cousins and in-laws.
Dena was preceded in death by mother Kathy Driscoll and sister-in-law Marnie Whillock.
A memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday May 28, 2021 at 1:30pm. Internment will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. (Wear purple if you like, Dena's favorite color.) A celebration of life will be held at Bashers, Faribault immediately following the services.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. and also at the church one hour prior to the services on May 28.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.