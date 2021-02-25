Peggy Lane

LONSDALE — Peggy May Lane, 92, of Lonsdale, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the Villages of Lonsdale, from complications of covid-19.
Peggy Dorothy May Norton was born on March 30, 1928 in Houston, TX to George and Nellie (Stokes) Norton. She grew up in Houston where she met, by chance, a young serviceman from Illinois who took a chance and asked her for a date. She quickly became the "Peg of His Heart" and they were married for 69 years until Tim passed away in 2015.
Peggy and Tim traveled the United States and much of the world during his career in the Air Force and in retirement. She was a true homemaker, making a home wherever they went for their family of seven children, from Texas to Illinois, Louisiana, Kansas, California, North Dakota, the Philippines, and Minnesota. Peggy was an expert at packing a station wagon with children, suitcases and a large dog for road trips or moving on to the next adventure. After Tim's AF retirement, they lived in Minnesota, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. There was never a location too far to visit their grown children and families so they ventured to South Korea, Europe and Iran as well as US locations. Peggy treasured her children and their families, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She welcomed them and their friends to her home, ensuring that all were greeted with hugs and good food. Peggy's expert cooking was often on display during large gatherings; she created never-ending pots of chili, spaghetti, chowder and the more exotic fried wontons for hungry crowds who often waited without (much)complaint until late at night to enjoy them. Peggy loved family celebrations, never missing a wedding, graduation, or new grandchild, until travel became impossible for her. Her great-grandchildren were a joy to her, even though she was unable to meet the newest ones in person. Peggy and Tim's lasting legacy is their love for each other and for family.
Survivors include her children, Pam (Jim) Metzler of Rochester, NY, Tim (Cheryl) of Austin, TX, Terry (Kathy) of Winona, Michael of St. Louis, MO, Melodie (Kevin Anderson) of Northfield, Jamie (Jody) of Mason City, IA; and her son-in-law Tom Ross of Spicewood, TX; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim; daughter, Merry Ross; grandson Carl Metzler; her sisters, brother, and her parents.
Peggy's family is grateful for the many years of dedicated care she received at the Villages of Lonsdale.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Memorial donations may be directed to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.