HASTINGS — Helen Radtke, 100, of Hastings, formerly of Northfield, passed away Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at Benedictine Senior Living, Hastings.
Helen Evelyn Kasa was born on March 8, 1921, in rural Dennison on the family farm to Austin and Ida (Remme) Kasa. She went to a country school near Dennison. Helen spent the first part of her adult life living by Dennison, then Faribault, and moved to Northfield in 1957. She spent most of her time in Northfield living by the First National Bank in downtown Northfield and working on the production line at Malt O Meal. Helen lived at the Benedictine Senior Living Community in Hastings for the last 10 years.
In her free time, Helen enjoyed baking, especially Lefse and angel food cakes. She spent time traveling, going to the casino, and playing cards. Helen loved her family and valued the time spent with her grandchildren. She was a generous, kind, sweet, accepting woman, who was loved by those that knew her and will be dearly missed.
Helen is survived by her son, Dean of Prescott, WI; daughter-in-law, Mary Holien of Vermillion; grandchildren, Chad (Kelsi) Holien, Vicki (Ben Rother) Englin, John Holien; seven great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Dru, Adam, Kalli & Jordan Holien and Abigail and Kaelynn Englin; sister, Avis Reed of Northfield; sisters-in-law, Joanne Kasa and Janice Kasa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Inez Munckton, Gladys Koester, Donna Mathre, Joanne Kucera, Don Kasa, Gene Kasa, Austin Kasa, and Helge Kasa; and good friend, Owen Roberts.
A funeral service for Helen will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.
Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield. www.biermanfuneralhome.com