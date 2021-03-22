Donald Almen

ROLLINGSTONE/WINONA — Donald S. Almen, age 91, of Rollingstone, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born on October 5, 1929, in Warsaw Township (rural Cannon Falls), MN, to Sever and Agnes (Wangen) Almen, and grew up in rural Cannon Falls on the family farm.
Don was united in marriage with Ann H. Unger in 1956, and he honorably served his country with the United States Army.
He attended Winona State University and obtained his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Education for Industrial Arts. He taught high school Industrial Arts in various places including Goodhue, MN, San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Ontario, WI. Don concluded his teaching career at the Winona Senior High School in Winona, where he also taught driver education for many years.
Don will be remembered for his enjoyment of working on his small farm in Rollingstone, where he raised crops and kept livestock. He was a former active member of Jehovah Ev. Lutheran Church in Altura, and he was presently a member of St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, serving both congregations in various capacities. He was also active with the Winona County Land Stewardship Project, the Winona County Watershed Committee, served with the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member of various Industrial Arts Educational Associations at the local, state, and national levels.
Don is lovingly survived by his wife, Ann; children: Mark (Kathryn) Almen, Josh Almen, and Christy Almen; grandchildren: Kassandra (Joe) Klinkhammer, and their children: David and Bernadette; Nathan (fianceé Harper) Almen; Rachel Almen; Glory-Ann Mbangowah; Veronica Mbangowah; Mercee Mbangowah; and Sampson Mbangowah; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law: Carole and Johnny Savage, and Shirley and Leo Underdahl; and a nephew, Scott Underdahl.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 6 PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Visitation will again be held from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha St., Winona. The Reverend Matthew Schoell will officiate. Following the service, military rites will be conducted outside of the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona.
There will also be a visitation held from 2:30 PM until the committal service at 3 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church, 34289 County 24 Boulevard, rural Cannon Falls, MN, with the Reverend Shannon Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is arranging a memorial and would appreciate that this be considered in lieu of flowers.
Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com to leave online condolences, and when available, to view a video recording of Don's funeral services.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.