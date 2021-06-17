Rosalind Kaye Wang Lemaster

TUCSON, ARIZONA — Roz passed away in the early hours of Thursday, June 11, 2021 at the Foothills Rehabilitation Center in Tucson, AZ. She had recently celebrated her 77th birthday having been born on May 18, 1944 to Joseph and Cynthia Wang. Her cause of death was congestive heart failure. She loved her growing up years in Northfield, graduating with the class of 1962 and being raised in her faith at St. John's Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed.
Through the years, she had been a caregiver of children for several families and moved to Washington state with her special friends. A few years later she fond her place in Tucson to be nearer to her family and spent the rest of her life there in the desert. She had a free spirit and was very creative in all she did, she especially loved making contacts with her friends from her days here in Northfield.
She is survived by her best friend and spouse Jim, and siblings Judith (George) Pinc of Northfield, Joy Skilingstaad of Tucson and John Wang of Colorado/Tucson plus special nieces Cari, Tana, Jill, Jodi and Kaely. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Cynthia Wang who passed away in Tucson after spending all their growing up years in Northfield.
Family gatherings will be held in Tucson and Northfield at a later date.